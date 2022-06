NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The worst of the weather was just to our west in the northwest corner of Trumbull County.

On Route 87 in North Bloomfield, a large branch from a maple tree blocked the road.

Crews with Davey Tree were working to remove it.

Electrical lines were also down and the power was out.

We were also told there were trees and power lines down along Routes 45 and 534 in Mesopotamia.