VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Some local elementary students are spreading a message about kindness in a creative way.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students at Baker Elementary in Vienna were busy Friday afternoon making leaves for a “kindness tree” to be hung in the school.

School counselor Rhonda Hilliard had the idea for this year’s Veterans Day and World Kindness Day observance.

“We always try to come up with something fun and enjoyable for the kids to do that week with the overwhelming theme of kindness,” Hilliard said.

Students traced leaves and cut them out. Then, they had to paint them with fall colors. The leaves will make up the kindness tree, which will have one simple message.

“We believe in kindness. I always push the message of kindness with our kids throughout the year,” Hilliard said.

Students also watched the movie “Wonder,” which shares the message of being kind no matter people’s differences.

Hilliard wants to continue teaching her students to be kind.

“I really always tell the kids not just the golden rule and treat others how you would want to be treated. But the platinum rule of treat others the way they want to be treated,” she said.

Next week, the kindness tree will hang on a bulletin board in the main hallway. It will stay there for the rest of the year.