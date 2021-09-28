Treasury Secretary calls to raise borrowing limit; Senator Portman proposes funding idea

(WKBN) – The Treasury Secretary gave an urgent call Tuesday for raising the U.S. government’s borrowing limit.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes a delay will slow the economy.

Senator Rob Portman has an idea to fund the government past the Thursday deadline.

“We’ve said from the start that we support a clean continuing resolution. I’ve actually co-sponsored one that does fund the government. My hope is we’ll take that one up today or tomorrow and get that passed, and take the politics out of this equation and keep the government running,” Portman said

The last partial government shutdown took place from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019.