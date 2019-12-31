Traveling safely during and after New Year’s Eve celebrations

Highway Patrol said 12 people died in 11 crashes last New Year's Eve and they made more than 450 OVI arrests

(WYTV) – New Year’s Eves one of the biggest alcohol consumption days of the year, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol urges people to stay safe amid the celebrations.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity yo consume alcohol and you are posed with the opportunity to, you should always plan ahead and use a designated driver,” said Sgt. Brian Holt.

Highway Patrol said 12 people died in 11 crashes last New Year’s Eve and they made more than 450 OVI arrests.

“We all have a sense of invincibility and anybody in law enforcement can tell you, time and time again, the people that thought it’d never happen to them and it does,” Holt said.

Officials say to it’s important to have a plan, whether that be designating someone as a sober driver or using Uber, Lyft or any ride-sharing services.

If it comes down to it, it’s better to just stay at home.

“By all means, consider others and yourselves to be safe in the decisions you make tonight,” Holt said.

If you are a designated driver, it’s still important to be cautious on the road.

“Just be a defensive driver. Always forecast, look ahead. There will be increased traffic tonight as always because of the celebrations that occur,” Holt said.

AAA is also warning people of the dangers of driving after all the celebrations. They say driving hungover can be just as dangerous as people wake up with alcohol still in their blood.

Hangover symptoms can include fatigue and weakness, headaches, nausea and shakiness.

Despite people choosing to drink and drive during the holiday, troopers say they have seen an increase in designated drivers.

“That’s been my experience. That doesn’t mean everybody does and we applaud that. That’s the message we need to have. We need people to utilize designated drivers,” Holt said.