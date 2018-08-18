Traveling ministry holds outdoor concert in Leetonia to help fight opioid crisis

A couple from Nashville was the main attraction for an outdoor concert in Leetonia Friday night.

About 40 people went to the First United Methodist Church to help the Crosby Lane traveling ministry fight the local opioid crisis.

In addition to the acoustic music of the husband and wife, who make up the ministry, parents and their children told stories about how addiction has ravaged their families. One man and his wife lost their son just seven months after he received his college degree.

Pastor Cynthia Midlick is using this concert as a springboard for furthering support for families affected by addiction. She also painted a picture during the concert that was given away to one lucky attendee.

Crosby Lane will perform in Pittsburgh on Saturday and Cleveland on Sunday.