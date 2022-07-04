COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A traveling memorial dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of all who answer our nation’s call was in Columbiana County Monday.

The “Eyes of Freedom” traveling memorial stopped at Firestone Park for Columbiana’s Fourth of July celebration.

The memorial honors all branches of the military, but the portraits on the memorial honor the men killed in action from a marine unit out of Columbus, all of which were painted by Anita Miller, an artist out of Columbus.

“Ohio’s a very patriotic state. We’ve got a lot of veterans from all of the branches, many of the different eras. We’re just honored to travel this all over the country,” said Mike Strahle, executive director of “Eyes of Freedom Memorial.

Since survivor guilt, grief and trauma often run deeper than words, the goal is to connect with people through art.

The traveling display will be at the park all day.