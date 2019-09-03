Traveling chefs bring taste of Taiwan to MCCTC students

Students in the hospitality management program are helping out with the planning and serving

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Some traveling chefs brought the taste of Taiwan to Canfield on Tuesday.

A cooking demonstration took place for students at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. The event was presented by YSU’s College of Health and Human Services.

A cultural exchange dinner takes place later this week to help raise money for scholarships in the hospitality management program.

Two winners from the cooking show “Iron Chef” are traveling to a number of U.S. cities to boost cultural awareness through food.

“Understand there’s a much bigger world out there than Youngstown, Ohio. See, from these chefs, hear what they’ve done, maybe even hear what they’ve accomplished, that hopefully ignites a drive to see that they can do things bigger and better outside of their circle,” said MCCTC instructor Matt Putzier.

The cultural dinner takes place Thursday night at Stambaugh Auditorium. Students in the hospitality management program are helping out with the planning and serving.

School officials said it gives the students hands-on experience.