Travel alert: I-680, I-80 road work begins Friday

Two road projects could impact your commute beginning Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two road projects could impact your commute beginning Saturday.

There will be nightly lanes restrictions in both directions of Interstate 680 in Youngstown and Boardman for pavement repairs.

The work is happening between South Avenue and U.S. Route 224.

Some lanes may be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A ramp from Interstate 80 will also be closed beginning Saturday in Austintown.

The ramp from I-80 westbound to State Route 46 will closed Saturday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The detour is I-80 westbound to Bailey Road to I-80 eastbound.