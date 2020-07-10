Transition weekend: What Home Savings customers need to know

Customers especially need to beware if they have a Home Savings debit card

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This is a transition weekend for the Youngstown-based Home Savings Bank.

On Monday, it will become Premier Bank and there will be some things Home Savings customers will have to do.

Outside of the Home Savings offices downtown, scaffolding is up in preparation for changing the signs on top of the building, which is now expected at the end of the month.

A blackout period for online transfers will be in effect this weekend and the mobile app will no longer be available.

There will be a new app and new online banking which customers must download and sign up for.

Customers especially need to beware if they have a Home Savings debit card.

“Debit cards will stop working at 3 a.m. Monday morning and your new debit card, if you’re a client, that you have hopefully activated by that point, that will be the way that you get access to your money going forward,” said Gary Small, president of Home Savings Bank.

Account numbers will not change, so new checks are not needed. People can use their existing supply.

ATMs will be open this weekend.

The plan is to have everything up and running under the Premier Bank name on Monday at 7 a.m.