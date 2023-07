YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A few customers lost power Friday morning after a transformer caught fire on Salt Springs Road.

Fire crews were called just before 10:30 a.m. to the area near Tyrell Avenue for the burning component. A phone line also caught fire, according to crews on the scene.

Some houses nearby lost power and Ohio Edison was called to check it out.

Crews are standing by just to make sure the situation does not escalate.