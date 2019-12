First Energy said less than 20 homes in the area lost power

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A handful of homes are waking up in the dark Monday morning after a transformer fire knocked out power in Canfield.

This happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the 600 block of West Main Street, near South Palmyra Road.

