YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The dates have been set for a holiday tradition to hit the Valley.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play the Covelli Centre on Sunday, November 20 for a matinee and evening performance.

The show titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the best of TSO and More” is a rock opera featuring fan favorites such as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” 2022’s tour will also showcase a second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Wizards In Winter,” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas,” and more.

Presales for TSO fan club members will be held at 10 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 8 and Fri., Sept. 9. Tickets for the general public go on sale Fri., Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Beginning with the public sale, special $29 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.