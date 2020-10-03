Trainers work out with Youngstown community in Wean Park

Organizers wanted to promote how this can benefit someone more than just physically

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you drove down Market Street bridge Saturday, you might have seen people working out.

Trainers were out getting people moving in Wean Park in Youngstown, working out the legs, core and other parts of the body.

They even had everyone socially distancing and masks were provided.

Organizers wanted to promote how this can benefit someone more than just physically.

“It’s really, really important, right now especially, to exercise. Exercise has a lot of different pluses, not just physical but mental and spiritual,” said Travis Pownell, yoga instructor. “People need to talk more about health instead of just staying home, talking about health and wellness. That’s how you can stay healthy and that’s what I believe in.”

Buzz Local, who hosted the workout, is planning other events for the future.