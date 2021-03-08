33 News at 6

Train stalled on tracks in Beloit causes headache for drivers

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – The Goshen Police Department is fielding comments from drivers about a stalled train on the tracks in Beloit.

Officers are aware of the train sitting on the tracks since about 6 a.m. but “there is nothing we at the PD are able to do about this,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

Officials say it is an issue with Norfolk Southern and that they are working on the problem.

“We are in constant contact with them in hopes to have it removed soon. Please have patience with this inconvenience,” officials said.

