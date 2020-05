Police said the man was recording a video of a train coming toward him

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – There was a close call on train tracks in Columbiana Wednesday.

It happened at Creek Road off of Route 14.

Police said a man was recording a video of a train coming toward him.

He tried to get up but couldn’t, so he rolled himself over to avoid getting hit.

The conductor stopped the train, thinking there had been an accident.

At one point, there was a drone in the sky searching for the man.

He came back to the scene and identified himself.