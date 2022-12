YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police are on the scene of an accident after a train hit a car on Saturday night.

It happened on Andrews Avenue and Valley Street on Youngstown’s North Side.

According to YPD, the car was not occupied when it was hit.

Police are still investigating how the car ended up on the tracks. YPD will remain on the scene while the tracks are cleared.

Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.