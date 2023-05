GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) — Officers with the Grove City Police Department said a locomotive from Canada was disabled in Grove City Tuesday morning.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, police were notified by Canadian National Railway that one of their locomotives was disabled and blocking some of the rail crossings within Grove City.

Police did not specify which crossings were closed or what caused the incident.

Officers announced that all crossings reopened around 8 a.m.