Train enthusiasts chasing rare train make stop in Youngstown as it passes through

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of train enthusiasts rolled through Youngstown Thursday morning hoping to see a rare train.

The CSX Office Car Special passed through Youngstown on its way from Willard, Ohio to Cumberland, Maryland. Top executives from the railroad were on board.

It’s a railroad tradition to occasionally hop on a train to see how things are going.

The train had two locomotives pulling roughly 10 passenger cars.

“It is the last passenger train that CSX owns. They only use it when they’re touring something. Pretty big deal when it comes through,” said Steven Ludwick, of Cincinnati.

The railroad enthusiasts had chased the train in Akron before coming to Youngstown. They are going to Pittsburgh next to see it again.