HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Emergency Management has launched a website for residents in Western Pennsylvania impacted by the train derailment in Ohio.

The online train derailment dashboard was created to better inform residents, according to PEMA Director Randy Padfield.

“As clean-up efforts continue, our agency wants to make sure residents had an easily accessible online resource containing accurate and relevant information to refer to if they have questions,” he said.

The dashboard provides updates on the cleanup, air and water testing, health assessments, NTSB updates, resources from Norfolk Southern and information for fire departments.

It also has a timeline from the date of the derailment to present day.

The train derailment happened near the Ohio/Pennsylvania line, impacting residents in Darlington Township and the immediate area.