ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – State troopers say citations are pending following a crash involving a car and a train in Columbiana County Friday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a crossing along old State Route 154 in Rogers, near the Rogers Flea Market.

Troopers say a train master was directing traffic as the train was coupling up cars when a man pulled his vehicle onto the crossing, got out and started arguing with the train master.

As the train began rolling backward, the driver got back in his car and sat as the train hit the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Beaver Valley Medical Center to be checked.

No one on the train was hurt.