LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments were called out early Tuesday morning to put out a tractor-trailer that caught fire.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 80, near exit 216 for Lordstown, when the trailer containing batteries caught fire, according to dispatchers.

According to a report from investigators, the truck’s brakes caught on fire, causing the rest of the vehicle to ignite.

The Lordstown, North Jackson and Newton Falls Joint Fire District departments responded to the scene.

There were no injuries.