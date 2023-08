YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is blocked on Interstate 680 south by the Glenwood and Mahoning exit.

Police and an ambulance are at the scene, and vehicles are being routed off of Glenwood.

Three cars are stopped near the southbound lanes of the Market Street exit.

At this time, it is unclear as to what happened, but WKBN is working to get more information. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Alex George contributed to this report.