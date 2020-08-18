Traffic stop leads to drug arrest at Lawrence County hotel

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – A man from Detroit is facing drug charges after a traffic stop Monday led police to a hotel in Union Township where they say a large number of drugs and cash were found.

According to New Castle police, officers pulled over Antoine Lockett, 18, of Detroit, on Grant Street for driving the wrong way.

Investigators determined that Lockett was involved in distributing narcotics and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room at the Holiday Inn Express in Union Township.

The Lawrence County Special Response Team, Union Township and New Castle officers raided the room where they found 28 grams of crack cocaine and $6,266 in cash.

Police say Lockett also had over $1,400 in cash on him.

Lockett was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute.

