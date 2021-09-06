Traffic slowed, one injured after motorcycle accident in Howland

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Traffic was slowed after a motorcycle and car crashed in Howland.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. Monday. The accident happened on Niles Cortland Road in front of the Home Depot.

According to OSP, the motorcycle driver hit the car at the light.

The driver of the motorcycle is in serious condition but his injuries are non life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital. No one in the car was injured.

Two southbound lanes have been slowed. Howland Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene and are investigating the crash.