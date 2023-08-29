PULASKI TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after traffic signs were shot at an intersection in Pulaski Township on Friday.

According to a PSP report, several traffic signs at the intersection of Skyhill and Evergreen road were shot just after midnight on Aug. 25.

Damage was done to two stop signs, a weight limit and speed limit sign.

Reports state a 9mm firearm and a shotgun were used to fire several rounds into the signs, causing a total of approximately $920 in damage.

PSP is currently investigating the incident and requests that anyone with information or video surveillance contact the PSP New Castle post at 724-598-2211 and reference incident number PA23-1106125.