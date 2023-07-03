CLEVELAND (WJW) – The storms have cleared out, but cleanup is just beginning for some areas Monday.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported traffic signals were out at East 9th and Carnegie at 6 a.m.

E.9/Carnegie. Traffic lights out! Please make 4 way stop — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 3, 2023

FirstEnergy reports only a few thousand outages, but the bulk of those are in Cuyahoga County, with about 2,000 locations affected.

The outages are all scheduled for restoration Monday morning.

Some drivers had to leave their cars behind.

SkyFOX captured videos of cars abandoned on Ivanhoe Rd.

Ivanhoe under the Railroad tracks is CLOSED. Muddy from flooding . Cars littering Ivanhoe. pic.twitter.com/erICKIMpDe — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 3, 2023

On Ivanhoe, just north of Euclid under the railroad crossing, multiple cars are stuck in the mud.

The area is impassable. The area likely saw a lot of water come down in Sunday’s storms.