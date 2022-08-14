COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shaker Woods Festival is back for its 41st year and the traffic to get in is at an all-time high.

The sunshine and excitement of opening weekend drew in a large crowd, and the parking to get in to the festival has been one big traffic jam.

“We had reports for about two hour waits, we had an influx and outflux going we were trying to get as many cars out as we were in,” said parking director Eric Linebugh.

Parking for the festival is in the large field directly in front of the entrance. The traffic crew is working hard to direct the cars and keep everyone safe.

“I came in to it today with a better plan, we marked off some cone lines and some lanes better,” Linebugh said.

Local scouts and troops volunteered to help with parking and 22 total workers are directing traffic this weekend.

“It’s been really hectic I mean, today its been a little less crowded but yesterday we couldn’t get anyone to park,” said parking worker Sydney Thompson.

The parking crew says directing traffic can be stressful at times when people become impatient. They do everything possible to maximize the available space to park.

“Each week is kind of a learning experience, sometimes we have a dead weekend, sometimes we have a busy weekend like yesterday,” Linebugh said.

If you plan on going to the festival and want to avoid traffic Linebugh said there are some things to keep in mind.

“Pick an overcast day I guess and a Sunday, it seems to be less congested on Sundays,” Linebugh said.

Large crowds and traffic are expected throughout the entire festival. The festival will continue on for two more weekends in August.