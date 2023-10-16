AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident Monday evening near the entrance ramp of a busy Austintown intersection backed up interstate traffic as far as the eye could see.

It happened on Interstate 80 just off the entrance ramp from Route 46.

Around 6:30 p.m., a pickup truck could be seen on its side with a semi pulled off to the side of the road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, both vehicles were entering the freeway when the pickup sped up and collided with the rear of the semi, overturning a couple of times.

The injuries to the pickup driver were minor.

I-80 reopened around 7:30 p.m.