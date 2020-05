Several superloads will be heading to the South Field Energy power plant

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Expect some traffic delays in the Wellsville area this weekend.

Several superloads will be heading to the South Field Energy power plant currently under construction.

The route will run from School Road to Route 7 southbound.

The load will actually travel north in the southbound lanes, eventually getting onto Route 45 to Osborne Road.

The loads will be moved Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 a.m.

Expect up to 30-minute delays.