BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers are routing traffic around the area of a crash on Market Street.

The crash involved four vehicles, and one is on its side. Traffic is moving slowly around the area of the crash.

Boardman police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene.

According to Highway Patrol, four drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No passengers were in any of the vehicles involved.

They’re investigating the cause of the crash.

Crews are cleaning up the crash scene, which should be clear within the hour.