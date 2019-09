Both southbound lanes in one section of I-680 are closed -- no traffic is getting through

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Traffic is backed up along Interstate 680 in Boardman Monday evening after a fender bender.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-680 between Route 224 and Western Reserve Road.

Both southbound lanes are closed. No traffic is getting through in that direction.

Crews are working to clear the accident and when they do, the road will reopen.

Traffic in that area is backed up for about a mile.