YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic on Interstate 680 north is backed up for at least a mile.

The ramp from Indianola is blocked off. Traffic is being diverted to exit the Shirley Road exit.

WKBN’s crew couldn’t get close to the area but saw a vehicle being towed past the Shirley Road/Indianola on-ramp.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.