(WKBN) — This week, drivers can expect to see some construction starting up across the Valley, and there might be some adjustments to your commute.

Here’s a quick rundown of some new, major route closures, lane restrictions and detours coming up the week of July 10. Remember that work will be completed in accordance with weather conditions.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

NILES — Dragon Drive

Work starts Monday on a sanitary sewer project along Dragon Drive. The road will be closed to public traffic, but emergency vehicles and local traffic will be able to get through. Traffic delays are to be expected as crews work on the project, which is expected to take about 135 days to complete; officials ask that the area is avoided during normal working hours.

MECCA TWP. — State Route 46

Starting Monday, work will commence on a culvert replacement along state Route 46, closing the road between state routes 5 and 88 — of which will serve as the detour. The Route 46 is expected to reopen this Thursday.

MAHONING COUNTY

SMITH TWP. — Courtney Road

Courtney Road will be closed between Bandy and Oyster roads starting Monday for culvert replacements. A detour will run from Bandy Road to Middletown Road to Oyster Road. Courtney Road should be reopened by this Friday.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

WASHINGTONVILLE — State Route 14

Traffic adjustments start Monday along state Route 14, just east of Washingtonville. Temporary traffic signals will be installed while crews work on a culvert replacement project. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 30.