YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s Ohio Non-Violence Week, and there is a parade happening in downtown Youngstown to recognize the week.

The purpose of the parade and rally is to make members of the community pause and think about the need to work for nonviolence in the community.



Parade walkers and cars will start at Wood Street, head down Wick Avenue, take a right onto Boardman Street, and left onto Phelps Street and end up at the Youngstown Amphitheatre.

Road closures will begin at noon.

The lineup for the parade begins at 2 p.m., and it kicks off around 3 p.m.

The street closures will be rolling so they can open the roads right back up for traffic.

The parade is open to anyone, and it is free to participate.