MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A road resurfacing project begins Monday in Mahoning County.

It involves six roads:

Center Street from 12th Street to State Route 14

12th Street from Middletown Road to State Route 14

Bedell Road from Western Reserve Road to Mill Road

Western Reserve Road from Helsel Road to Duck Creek Road

Helsel Road from Center Street to Western Reserve Road

Bailey Road from U.S. 224 to Palmyra Road

Drivers should expect the roads to remain open with some lane restrictions, so there may be some some slow downs.

They are resurfacing, making pavement, installing traffic detectors, repairing pavement and replacing curbs and gutters.

Crews will be working through October.