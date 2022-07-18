MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers in Mercer County.

Starting Monday morning, work will begin to replace three bridges over I-79.

The replacements will be at the two bridges on Clintonville Road over I-79 North and South in Finley Township and Fox Mine Road over I-79 in Jackson Township.

The Clintonville Road bridges will include partial removal and replacement of joints and decks. This is expected to reopen by this October.

The Fox Mine Road bridge will have piers and bridge joints repaired. This bridge is expected to reopen in early December.