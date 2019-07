(WYTV) - This Friday, there are big changes to the over-the-air signals of every TV station serving the Youngstown viewing area. If you use an antenna to watch WKBN 27, WYFX/FOX Youngstown or 33 WYTV, you will have to rescan your TV.

On Friday at 2 p.m., we have to change the frequencies WYTV transmit from our towers along Midlothian Boulevard. It's something we've done twice before.