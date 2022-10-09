YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday is the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. The event goes to support many non-profit organizations in the Mahoning Valley.

When the race started in 1975, organizers say the goal of the race was to bring together athletes from around the world for a day of competition, friendship and understanding.

Jack Cessna was a Youngstown runner and activist who wanted to put this together.

The event will have a race available that will fit any runner:

200 Meter Kid’s Fun Run starts at 9 a.m.

2 Mile Move Our Mission Run/Walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

10k starts at 10 a.m.

Day of registration is available.

The race runs through parts of Mill Creek Park. Some roads will be closed for the event duration. This includes:

High Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive

E. Park Drive

Valley Drive

W. Cohasset Drive

Bears Den Drive

West Drive

W. Glacier Drive

Price Road, entrance of Fellows Riverside Garden

Proceeds from the race will go toward non-profit groups, including the Rescue Mission, Warren Family Mission, Fairhaven School Special Olympics, Akron Children’s Hospital, Gleaners Food Pantry, the Beautitude House and the Cadence Care Network.