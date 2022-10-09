YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday is the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. The event goes to support many non-profit organizations in the Mahoning Valley.

When the race started in 1975, organizers say the goal of the race was to bring together athletes from around the world for a day of competition, friendship and understanding.

Jack Cessna was a Youngstown runner and activist who wanted to put this together.

The event will have a race available that will fit any runner:

  • 200 Meter Kid’s Fun Run starts at 9 a.m.
  • 2 Mile Move Our Mission Run/Walk starts at 9:30 a.m.
  • 10k starts at 10 a.m.

Day of registration is available.

The race runs through parts of Mill Creek Park. Some roads will be closed for the event duration. This includes:

  • High Drive
  • Chestnut Hill Drive
  • E. Park Drive
  • Valley Drive
  • W. Cohasset Drive
  • Bears Den Drive
  • West Drive
  • W. Glacier Drive
  • Price Road, entrance of Fellows Riverside Garden

Proceeds from the race will go toward non-profit groups, including the Rescue Mission, Warren Family Mission, Fairhaven School Special Olympics, Akron Children’s Hospital, Gleaners Food Pantry, the Beautitude House and the Cadence Care Network.