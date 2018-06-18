Trade tariffs bring a difference in opinions among state leaders

If you were to ask one of the Valley’s two members of Congress about the ongoing trade negotiations with other countries around the world, you’re likely to get differing reactions.

Representative Tim Ryan met with reporters Monday morning after sitting down with executives of Thomas Steel Strip in Warren.

He says the Trump Administration needs to use care in which countries have new tariffs imposed — thinking sanctions against American allies such as Canada and Europe will hurt U.S. countries.

“Just starting fights all over the world with friendly countries is not a way, in my mind, to go about doing business,” Ryan said.

“I think it’s important to draw these kinds of distinctions, and again, I support the tariffs on China. Have and will continue. But if tariffs are gonna hurt workers here in the United States, I’m gonna be against them,” he said.

On the other hand, Congressman Bill Johnson says he believes the president is working to come up with better deals with America’s trading partners.

“What we have to realize is that this is a work in progress. We’re not where we’re gonna end up. The president has begun a conversation about trade with countries that have long avoided those conversations,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he’s confident the president is on the right course to try and negotiate better deals with America’s trading partners around the world and is fulfilling a campaign promise by doing so.

“Nobody wants a trade war, but I think the president is doing the right thing holding these trade negotiations and forcing these countries to come to the table,” Johnson said.

Still, Ryan argues the president needs to stop attacking our long-time allies.

“China’s the target here. I mean to me, they’re the ones who are cheating. They’re the ones who’ve been manipulating their currency. They’re the ones who have been dumping steel. Take on that problem,” Ryan said.

Senator Sherrod Brown applauded the Trump administration for taking steps to crack down on China’s “unfair trade practices.”

“China’s cheating has shuttered steel plants across our state, put Ohioans out of work, and distorted global markets. Today’s tariffs are an important step toward enforcing trade laws and making clear the U.S. will not allow China to cheat Americans out of their jobs,” Brown said. “We have more work to do to address the root of China’s cheating and reset our trade imbalance, and I will continue working with the Administration to push for long-term solutions.”

Brown supports today’s tariffs as one important tool to hold China accountable. He wrote to the President last month urging him to stand firm against China in ongoing negotiations.

Senator Rob Portman also feels China must be held accountable stating, “We must hold China accountable for its illegal and unfair trading practices so that we can ensure a level playing field for American workers. He looks forward to reviewing the specifics that have been announced to judge the impact this will have on Ohio workers, families, and small businesses.”