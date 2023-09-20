CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular event that showcases skilled trades is underway at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

This expo is held every fall so students and adults can connect with professionals.

Over a dozen careers are represented, from plumbers to pipefitters as well as carpenters and iron workers.

The Mahoning Valley Builders Association sponsors the event and says this area is roughly 500 workers short for the union craft trades.

Tony Ditommaso is a carpenter. He says there are plenty of good-paying jobs for people who are interested.

“For many years, people in the Valley told you don’t be like me, go to school and stuff like that, or leave the area. We have plenty of work right here, and we need people to replace those who have retired,” Ditommaso said.

The Mahoning Valley Skilled Trades Expo runs Wednesday and Thursday. A public session for adults is being held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.