BRACEVILLE Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Crews have been called to a tractor trailer rollover that caused a fuel leak in Braceville Township Thursday morning.

Crews responded around 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of State Route 5 and State Route 534.

There were no injuries.

The area is closed while crews investigate. A cause of the accident was not given.

Braceville Township Fire Department is on scene.