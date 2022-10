SHENANGO, Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters and Pennsylvania State Police were called to a tractor trailer fire that has blocked an exit ramp in Shenango Township early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.

Troopers said that no one was injured and that the vehicle possibly caught fire because the breaks were overheated.

PSP said that the area will reopen when the fire is put out.