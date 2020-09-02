Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic delays in Hubbard Township

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 east near the Pennsylvania line

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An accident on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County caused a traffic backup Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 east near the Pennsylvania line in Hubbard Township.

Eagle Joint Fire District Chief Ron Stanish says a truck went off the road and into the median causing it to jackknife.

The accident split a fuel tank on the truck, causing anywhere from 150-200 gallons to leak.

Stanish says firefighters were able to contain the fuel and notified the EPA.

As of Monday afternoon, traffic was still moving slowly in the area.