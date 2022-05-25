LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers were called to an accident Wednesday morning where they said a semi-truck hit two vehicles in Liberty Township, temporarily closing a road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) in front of Denny’s around 9:15 a.m.

Troopers said that the truck sideswiped one car at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and East Liberty Street. Troopers said that this caused a chain reaction accident with four other vehicles that were stopped for a red light. That portion of the road was closed, but it is now back open.

The semi was not hauling a trailer.

Troopers said that the semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. No other injuries were reported.