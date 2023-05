NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rain or shine, Friday was a fun day for some local students, as their school year gets ready to wrap up.

It was Springfield Local School’s Tractor Day! It’s a day when high schoolers can drive tractors and farm equipment to school.

There is a rule. It’s limited to four-wheeled vehicles only.

Students sported their special blue “I heart tractors” t-shirts that were sold to raise money for the senior class.