Toys for Tots donates to Mahoning County Educational Service Center

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Toys for Tots gave some of the toys it collected to the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

On Tuesday, volunteers were sorting toys for 200 families who were identified by the MCESC as needing help.

The organization will distribute the toys to them.

“It’s something that I care very strongly about. It means a lot to me what they are able to do for us and the toys that they are able to provide to make sure that our children that we service have Christmas presents under the Christmas tree on Christmas Day,” said Jennifer Vigorito, an early childhood home visitor with MCESC.

Requests from families in need nearly doubled this year.