Toys collected at Canfield’s ‘Christmas in July’ make their way to local hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you need evidence of the generosity of people in the Valley, use what happened Monday morning at Akron Children’s Hospital as an example.

Canfield police brought all of the toys from the city’s Christmas in July toy drive to the Boardman hospital.

Much like Santa needs a huge sleigh to carry his toys, Canfield police had to get help from hospital staff to carry in all the toys donated last week.

A couple of workers from the hospital even had to use loading carts to bring in all the toys.

“We don’t know how many toys we brought but we filled up a truck and a police car. A lot of toys this year, good turn out,” said Canfield patrolman Steve Garstka.

Although it’s called Christmas in July, the toys will be used throughout the year at Akron Children’s Hospital.