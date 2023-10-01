STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — This week marks Rowan Sweeney’s 8th birthday, and the Struthers community is keeping his memory going through a toy drive.

On Sunday, his mom, Alexis Schneider, collected toys for the Salvation Army at Light City Church in Struthers, to help others in the name of the toddler who was killed in a 2020 shooting that left four others injured.

Schneider used to get toys for Rowan from the Salvation Army and wanted to give back to the community. She says the community support for the fundraiser over the years keeps her going.

“There’s a lot of hard days with losing a child — especially in a traumatic situation,” Schneider said. “But I’ve come far, and it’s with all the support that’s helped me come a long way.”

In previous years, Schneider has gotten over 200 toy donations for the Salvation Army.