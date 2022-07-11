AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local organization that gives back to first responders decided to give back to a new group.

“For Our Heroes Northeast Ohio” hosts car shows throughout the year.

The money raised is typically given to police and fire departments, veterans and nonactive and active military.

However, this weekend they’re hosting a car show and toy drive. Instead of a registration fee, they’re accepting new or unwrapped toys.

They will then donate them to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

“Just come, come check it out. Donate some toys for the kids ya know. The kids are sick. They’re hurting. Lets make sure they get a little excitement in their lives,” said founder Cameron Creech.

The event will be held at Quaker Steak and Lube at 5800 Interstate Blvd. in Austintown from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. For more information call Creech at 234-600-4826.

