YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Now that Christmas is over, you may be wondering what to do with old toys and other items you no longer need.

The Salvation Army says they welcome donations of all sorts. Everything that’s donated is given out for free to others in need.

You can drop off gently used toys and even household items like sheets and towels. Donations can be taken to the Salvation Army on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It gives you a good sense of fulfillment, plus the need is so great. Everyone who does it they don’t always realize the need until they do it and then they say ‘Oh, I didn’t realize there were so many people who needed this,'” said Major Paul Moore. “I think once they do it, once they become a donor, it opens their eyes to a whole different world.”

Moore said anyone who may be in need of receiving some of these things can contact the Salvation Army.